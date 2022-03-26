Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 66.8%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GrainCorp stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.
About GrainCorp (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrainCorp (GRCLF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.