Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 66.8%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GrainCorp stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp (Get Rating)

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.