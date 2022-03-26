Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Declines By 67.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $91.87.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.