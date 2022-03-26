Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 96.5%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.

FLUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$30.86 on Friday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.