Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases By 700.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.89 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

