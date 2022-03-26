Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Expands By 1,650.0%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Earth Science Tech stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

