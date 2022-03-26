Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Increases By 273.9%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 273.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.