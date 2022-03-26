Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Increases By 273.9%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 273.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.64.
In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
