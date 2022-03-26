Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 94.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.