Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 94.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.00.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

