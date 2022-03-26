Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Grows By 250.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

Shares of China Longyuan Power Group stock traded down 0.85 on Friday, reaching 19.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of 12.31 and a 52-week high of 24.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.