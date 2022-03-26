Short Interest in Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Declines By 74.4%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Binovi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Get Binovi Technologies alerts:

About Binovi Technologies (Get Rating)

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.