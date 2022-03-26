Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £452.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.34. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

