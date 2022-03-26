Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is ($0.14). Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $25.47 on Monday, hitting $679.53. 2,203,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

