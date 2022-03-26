Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CFO Philip A. Garton Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SHLS opened at $19.95 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

