Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

