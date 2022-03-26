Sepio Capital LP Sells 335 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

