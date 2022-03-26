Sepio Capital LP Sells 15,764 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

