Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $106.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

