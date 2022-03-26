Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of MDB opened at $406.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.