Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

