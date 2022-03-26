Sepio Capital LP Has $438,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMETEK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

