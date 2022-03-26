Sepio Capital LP Buys 105 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

NYSE SE opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.59. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

