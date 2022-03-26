Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.20% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250,976 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,342,000 after buying an additional 360,673 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,461,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 156,237 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

