Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,079 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $341.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $377.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

