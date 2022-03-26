Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,023 shares of company stock worth $1,672,685. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of SXT opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

