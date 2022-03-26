SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 121,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 over the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

