Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

