Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of SISXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

