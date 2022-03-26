Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Increased to €42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

SZGPY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

