salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 813.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.03. 3,393,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

