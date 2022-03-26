SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Achieves $29,802.88

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $29,802.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,432,361 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

