S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 685 at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of S4 Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

