Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.79. 394,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

