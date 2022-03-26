Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

