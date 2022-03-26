Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,933 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

