Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

