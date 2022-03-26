Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 217,596 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Range Resources worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

