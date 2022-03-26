Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 318.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

