Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.91. 352,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 92,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.81.
Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0099444 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.