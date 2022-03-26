Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.91. 352,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 92,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.81.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0099444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rupert Resources news, Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,361,329.87. Also, Director Susan Milton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,148,961.60.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

