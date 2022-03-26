Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to “Hold”

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.