Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.63 ($3.76).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 197.10 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.25. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,732.91).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.