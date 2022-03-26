Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

LON:AFM opened at GBX 324 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £364.37 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.49.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

