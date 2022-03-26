Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSO. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.78.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,343.80). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

