Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 33.98 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.92. RTC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.25).

Get RTC Group alerts:

About RTC Group (Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.