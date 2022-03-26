Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 33.98 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.92. RTC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.25).
About RTC Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.