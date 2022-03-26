Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.