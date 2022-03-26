Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.86. 205,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,272. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $401.71 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

