Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

