Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
