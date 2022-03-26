Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00035297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00112729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.