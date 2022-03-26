Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RKLB. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.14.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 7.96 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.06 and its 200 day moving average is 12.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.