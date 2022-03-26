Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Robinson stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The stock has a market cap of £13.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. Robinson has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.11).
Robinson Company Profile (Get Rating)
