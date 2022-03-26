Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robinson stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The stock has a market cap of £13.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. Robinson has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.11).

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.