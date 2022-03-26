Robert Joseph Moccia Buys 33,300 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.62 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.