Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The stock has a market cap of £96.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,622.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,107.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

